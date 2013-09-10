Gordon City Council Special Meeting Minutes September 4, 2013

Notice of the special meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, the designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

A special meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 5:15 p.m., September 4, 2013 in the Council chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings poster in the back of the room. The only agenda item for this meeting was a request for special liquor sale hours by Laveta Edwards for King Pin Lanes.

Present: Grant, Russell, and Bounous. Absent: Evans and Morgan.

Laveta Edwards has requested special liquor sale hours for the upcoming Ladies Bowling Travel League and Twelve Game Tournament held at King Pin Lanes. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to allow King Pin Lanes to sell alcohol within the limits of their liquor license on the following Sundays: September 8, 2013, November 17, 2013, December 1, 2013, and April 6, 2014. Ayes: Russell, Bounous, and Grant.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Bounous to adjourn at 5:25 pm. Ayes: Bounous, Grant, and Russell.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council on September 4, 2013; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings have been extracted were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: September 11, 2013