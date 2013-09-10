Board of Equalization Meeting September 16, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of  Equalization will meet in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 9 A.M. September 16, 2013.  The meeting will be open to the public.  The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.

Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: September 11, 2013

