Special Meeting NRPPD Board of Directors, September 27, 2013

Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 8:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2013, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska. The only agenda item will be an executive session for the personnel matter to meet with the executive search consultant regarding replacement of the general manager.

Dated this 18th day of September, 2013.

Lee Ahrens

Secretary

Published: September 18, 2013