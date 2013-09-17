Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, September 9, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on September 9, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the August 21, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:27 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise stated. Present – Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Brenda Johnson, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. The auditorium roof is being repaired. The entire auditorium project is projected to take 2 months. The fire alarm needs rewired. The heating system repaired/replaced. Mr. Pummel will explore options to improve acoustics and heating/cooling. Lister-Sage had some roof and gutter damage which will also be repaired. Elementary teachers are extremely pleased with the new heating/cooling system. We have met AYP in all areas. ACT scores were reviewed. Our average composite score for 2013 was 24.38. All 2013-14 planned assessments were reviewed. Our preschool program has been approved for the 9th year. Board Comments - Langford – Would like to thank the public for their help during and after the storm. The help is very much appreciated. Kearns – Judy Domingo has donated some exercise equipment for Lister-Sage. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the August 12, 2013 meeting (Hunzeker – Abstained). A motion was made by Kearns and seconded by Reed to approve the agenda of the September 9, 2013 meeting. Lister-Sage Report: Anderson and Langford attended. Jason Alcorn and Larel Reimann will be finalizing the online usage of the camera system. The floor machine has been ordered and has shipped. Two new scoreboard cords have been ordered. Double doors between the lobby and gymn need to be shut to help with heating and cooling. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Hunzeker to approve the $1.05 final tax request for 2013-2014. A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Kearns to approve the 2013-14 school district budget. A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Kearns to approve the Credit/Debit card policy for the first reading. A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Reed to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 8:01 pm. The following bills were approved: Payroll $75,981.70; AFLAC $1,293.94; Alliance Public School $150.00; Alpha Rehabilitation $389.37; American Funds $2,931.15; AS Central Services $233.21; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,285.16; Cash Desktop $1,886.85; Cengage Learning $624.25; Chadron Lock $1,374.00; CinDesign $71.00; Culligan $11.50; Engravers $24.00; ESU #13 $5,647.87; Faronics Technologies $1,800.00; Follett $78.29; Goodheart-Willcox Publisher $222.61; Great Plains $608.70; Hay Springs Lumber $2,360.91; Hay Springs Public School $550.00; Hay Springs Water $649.48; Hencey Plumbing $814.40; HSPS - Cash Desktop $5,520.05; HSPS - Hot Lunch $1,049.39; HSPS - Hot Lunch $879.85; Ideal $64.55; Imaginit: Rand Worldwide $427.50; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; McGraw Hill $220.10; Morford’s $1,168.13; Mosaic $6,362.60; NCSA $175.00; NE Dept. of Revenue $3,027.15; NE Retirement Systems $22,413.36; Novacoast $1,000.00; NPPD $2,245.07; NSEA $1,759.13; Plan Services $1,800.00; Quill $1,064.49; Roberts Electric $375.65; Rosen Publishing $237.40; Sackers $397.78; Sandhills News $110.22; School Specialty $787.09; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,981.50; Security First Bank - Federal $33,080.07; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $827.72; Shell $91.50; Source Gas $65.80; Teaching Strategies $79.44; Toof’s Diesel $920.50; University of Nebraska $262.15; Walmart $629.47; WestCo $395.50; Xerox $975.23.

