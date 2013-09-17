Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public School District #3, October 14, 2013

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2013 in the Hay Springs Public School cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools.  

Published: September 18, 2013

More in this category: « Minutes of the Budget Hearing Hay Springs Public School District #3, September 9, 2013 Minutes of Tax Request Hearing Hay Springs Public School District #3, September 9, 2013 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top