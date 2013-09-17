Minutes of the Budget Hearing Hay Springs Public School District #3, September 9, 2013

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its 2013-2014 Budget Hearing on September 9, 2013 at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the August 21, 2013 edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise stated. Present – Matt Anderson, Mike Hunzeker, Brenda Johnson, Miriam Kearns, Everette Langford, Marilyn Reed. Superintendent Pummel was also present. The 2013-14 proposed budget was reviewed. A motion was made by Johnson and seconded by Reed to close the hearing at 7:24 p.m.

Published: September 18, 2013