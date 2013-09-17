Request for Qualification/Proposals Gordon-Rushville Public Schools

Notice is hereby given that Gordon-Rushville Public Schools will receive proposals from firms capable of providing comprehensive energy analysis, engineering, design, construction management, commissioning, savings verification and guarantee for an energy and facility improvement project under Nebraska Statue 66-1065. Proposals should be submitted to Mr. Merrell Nelsen, Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, 810 N. Oak Street – PO Box 530 – Gordon NE 69343: phone: 308-282-1322. Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. on October 8, 2013.

At a minimum, all project proposals should include: 1) Qualifications and Capabilities. 2.) Experience and Expertise. 3) Technical Approach. 4) Company Information. 5) Cost and Pricing. Gordon-Rushville Public Schools reserve the right to reject any and or all bids, waive technicalities, and make award(s) as deemed to be in its best interest.

Published: September 18 and September 25, 2013