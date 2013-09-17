Gordon City Council Minutes September 12, 2013

Notice of the meeting was given in advance by publication in the Sheridan County Journal Star, The designated method for giving notice as shown by the affidavit of publication on file in the City Clerk’s office. Agendas of the meeting were simultaneously given to the Mayor and all members of the Council. All proceedings hereafter shown were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.

The special hearing was opened by the Mayor and turned over to the hearing officer, Fred Hlava. He explained and reviewed with the Council the request to adopt a property tax request for Fiscal Year 2013-2014 different than the prior year tax request. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Evans to pass Resolution 2013-13. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Evans, and Morgan.

RESOLUTION NO. 2013-13

WHEREAS, Nebraska Revised Statute 77-1601.02 provides that the property tax request for the prior year shall be the property tax request for the current year for purposes of the levy set by the County Board of Equalization unless the Governing Body of the City of Gordon passes by a majority vote a resolution or ordinance setting the tax request at a different amount; and

WHEREAS, a special public hearing was held as required by law to hear and consider comments concerning the property tax request; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the City of Gordon that the property tax request for the current year be a different amount than the property tax request for the prior year.

NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska by a majority vote, resolves that:

1. The 2013-2014 property tax request be set at $195,742.28 for the General Fund and $21,941.00 for the bond Fund; a total of $217,683.28.

2. A copy of this resolution be certified and forwarded to the County Clerk on or before October 13, 2013.

Passed and approved this 12th day of September, 2013.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Enter Councilman Bounous.

The hearing was closed and the meeting returned to the Mayor. A special hearing was opened and turned over to the hearing officer, Fred Hlava. No one was present in proposition or opposition of the FY 2013-2014 Budget. Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans to exceed the budget limit for the 2013-2014 Fiscal Year by an additional 1%. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to pass the first reading of Ordinance 1144. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Grant to waive second and third Readings of Ordinance 1144. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant, and Bounous.

ORDINANCE 1144

AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE BUDGET STATEMENT TO BE TERMED THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION BILL; TO APPROPRIATE SUMS FOR NECESSARY EXPENSES AND LIABILITIES; TO PROVIDE FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon, Nebraska:

Section 1. that after complying with all procedures required by law, the budget presented and set forth in the budget statement is hereby approved as the Annual Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2013 through September 30, 2014. All sums of money contained in the budget statement are hereby appropriated for the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Gordon. A copy of the budget document shall be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts, State Capitol, Lincoln, Nebraska, and to the County Clerk of Sheridan County, Nebraska, for use by the levying authority. The total budget of expenditures for all funds if $3,134,671.00 plus necessary cash reserves of $399,166.00 for a total of $3,533,837.00. Total Unused Restricted Funds Authority $306,855.27.

Section 2. this ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage, approval, and publication or posting as required by law.

Passed and adopted this 12th Day of September, 2013.

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

The special hearing was closed and conduct was turned over to Mayor Russell.

A meeting of the City Council of the City of Gordon was called to order at 6:15 p.m., September 12, 2013 in the Council Chambers of the City Auditorium. The Mayor noted the location of the Open Meetings Laws in the back of the room.

Present: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Absent: No one.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Evans, to approve the minutes of the August 8, 2013 regular meeting. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to approve the minutes from the September 4, 2013 special meeting. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

Motion by Evans, seconded by Grant to approve the July treasurer’s report. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Morgan to approve the August treasurer’s report. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

Motion by Grant, seconded by Morgan to approve the bills. Ayes: Evans, Morgan, Russell, Grant and Bounous.

Abbreviations for this legal: EX, Expense; FE, Fee; GR, Groceries; MI, Mileage; RE, Reimburse; RPT, Report; SA, Salaries; SE, Services; SU, Supplies.

PAID BILLS

CYP369, Sheridan County Journal, SE, $247.50; RS1079, Grocery Mart, SU, $119.98; RS1080, The Sheridan Gallery, SU, $363.00; RS1081, Petty Cash Fund, RE, $45.18; EFTPS, FNBO, FE, $43.11; EFTPS, NE Dept of Revenue, RE, $2,241.70; 40838, Alex Torres, SE, $216.00; 40902, Airport Authority, RE, $228.97; 40903, Airport Bond Savings, RE, $212.04; 40904, Kone, SE, $626.88; 40905, Mid Continent, SE, $206.00; 40906, One-Call Concepts, SE, $27.20; 40907, Special Assessment Bond Fund, RE, $763.58; 40908, Alex Torres, SE, $260.00; 40909, Fleet Services, SU, $1,337.15; 40910, Payroll Fund, SA, $31,412.87; 40911, Alex Torres, SE, $52.00; 40912, Alex Torres, SE, $228.00; 40913, Shad Bryner, SE, $165.00; 40914, Chadron Record, SU, $36.00; 40915, Conde Nast Traveler, SU, $15.98; 40916, Ingram, SU, $512.72; 40917, Kids Discover, SU, $19.95; 40918, Library Petty Cash, SU, $50.32; 40919, Micro Marketing, SU, $319.81; 40920, NWRPPD, SE, $5,047.94; 40921, Kids Nat Geo, SU, $19.95; 40922, Petty Cash Fund, RE, $380.31; 40923, Rachael Price, RE, $441.50; 40924, NE Public Health Env Lab, SE, $912.00; 40925, Self, SU, $9.97; 40926, Shape, SU, $17.97; 40927, Viaero, SE, $86.50; 40928, City of Gordon, RE, $1,390.00; 40929, Dr. Joe Shetler, RE, $40.00; 40930, Mike Chappell, RE, $40.00; 40931, Kaci Adonis, RE, $40.00; 40932, Chris Burdine, RE, $40.00; 40933, David Hunt, RE, $40.00; 40934, Clayton Rask, RE, $40.00; 40935, Clara Jungck, RE, $40.00; 40936, Evelyn Red Owl, RE, $40.00; 40937, Randy Hutchison, RE, $40.00; 40938, Sharon Maltbie, RE, $40.00; 40939, Leland Dohse, RE, $40.00; 40940, Enid Eichenberger, RE, $40.00; 40941, Steve Knipfer, RE, $40.00; 40942, George Paxton, RE, $20.00; 40943, Marvin Palmer, RE, $40.00; 40944, Susan Pribil, RE, $40.00; 40945, David Soderlin, RE, $40.00; 40946, Smokey Deweese, RE, $40.00; 40947, Rob Dawkins, RE, $40.00; 40948, Janice Keller, RE, $40.00; 40949, Kevin Stein, RE, $40.00; 40950, Alex Torres, SE, $288.00; 40951, City of Gordon, RE, $97.12; 40952, Christina Shepard, RE, $38.98; 40953, David Doleshal, RE, $3.90; 40954, Sandra Farmer, SE, $387.50; 40955, NWRPPD, SE, $77.75; 40956, NSFVA, FE, $700.00; 40957, Source Gas, SE, $1,614.40; 40958, Viaero, SE, $84.76; 40959, USPS, SE, $183.63; 40960, BC/BS, EX, $10,014.26; 40961, Frank Ferguson, SE, $170.00; 40962, Payroll Fund, SA, $24,428.05; 40963, Alex Torres, SE, $168.00; 40964, NE Association of Law Enf In, FE, $10.00; 40965, Alex Torres, SE, $276.00; 40966, Verizon, SE, $220.98; 40967, Mike Winter, RE, $117.70. Total September Paid Bills: $87,758.11.

UNPAID BILLS

40968, Chris Anderson, RE, $50.00; 40969, Alamar, SU, $240.21; 40970, Alco, SU, $12.86; 40971, Baker & Associates, SE, $420.00; 40972, Dan Bishop, RE, $50.00; 40973, Bluffs Sanitary Supply, SU, $99.00; 40974, Business Connection, SU, $57.39; 40975, Jeff Brewer, RE, $50.00; 40976, City of Chadron, SE, $45.00; 40977, Customized Billing, SE, $315.00; 40978, Scott Downing, RE, $50.00; 40979, Terry Eaton, RE, $50.00; 40980, First National Bank of Omaha, SU, $66.10; 40981, JD Financial, SU, $69.99; 40982, Farmer’s Coop, SU, $632.44; 40983, Fleet Services, SU, $708.82; 40984, First Wireless, FE, $500.00; 40985, Greg’s Electric, SE, $328.23; 40986, Greenamyre Contractor & Builder, SE, $5,340.00; 40987, Great Plains Communications, SE, $1,302.88; 40988, Great Western Tire, SU, $579.46; 40989, Grocery Mart, SU, $30.99; 40990, Hinn’s Auto Supply, SU, $502.82; 40991, Homestead Building Supply, SU, $37.96; 40992, Hills Materials Co, SU, $2,453.58; 40993, Hillyard, SU, $992.51; 40994, Hawkins, SU, $1,069.22; 40995, Husker Auto Parts, SU, $50.88; 40996, HD Waterworks, SU, $1,136.40; 40997, Clay Heath, RE, $50.00; 40998, Insurance Fund, EX, $8,941.67; 40999, Ideal Linen, SE, $102.45; 41000, Jay’s Tire & Lube, SE, $71.95; 41001, Kelly Construction, SE, $1,696.45; 41002, League of NE Municipalities, FE, $1,382.00; 41003, FALCO, SE, $575.00; 41004, Mid-American Benefits, EX, $105.00; 41005, Midwest Engines, SE, $477.83; 41006, McLeod’s, SU, $140.70; 41007, Med-Tech Resource, SU, $195.38; 41008, Midwest Medical Transport, SE, $2,259.00; 41009, NPPD, SE, $8,684.74; 41010, NE Total Office, SU, $17.69; 41011, NW Pipe Fittings, SU, $203.76; 41012, NE Dept of Revenue, FE, $25.00; 41013, NE Environmental Products, SU, $1,023.69; 41014, Newman Traffic Signs, SU, $234.60; 41015, Neutron, SU, $101.26; 41016, Nat’l Public Safety Information, SU, $144.00; 41017, Omaha World Herald, SU, $67.21; 41018, One-Call Concepts, SE, $18.50; 41019, Powerplan, SU, $264.48; 41020, Jean Parker, SE, $50.00; 41021, Shane Pascale, RE, $50.00; 41022, Panhandle RC & D, FE, $300.00; 41023, Pollardwater.com, SU, $252.87; 41024, Sides & Milburn, SE, $827.10; 41025, Superfoods, SU, $10.99; 41026, Stockmen’s Drug, SU, $11.92; 41027, Sheridan County Journal Star, SE, $286.79; 41028, Smith King & Simmons, SE, $575.00; 41029, Sasse Vet Clinic, RE, $10.00; 41030, S & L Gas, SU, $1,750.47; 41031, Today’s Options, RE, $166.60; 41032, Utilities Section League of NE Mun, FE, $575.00; 41033, Vanway Trophy, SU, $233.95; 41034, True Value, SU, $173.92; 41035, Ken Ward, RE, $50.00; 41036, Westco, SU, $1,078.34; 41037, Water Reserve USDA, RE, $1,600.00; 41038, Water System Impr Project, EX, $15,800.00; 41039, Barb Winter, SE, $49.20; 41040, Xerox, EX, $574.86. Total September Unpaid Bills: $68,451.11. Total September Paid Bills: $87,758.11. Total September Bills: $156,209.22.

Pastor Jack Abbott has retired and moved from Gordon, which leaves his seat on the Housing Authority vacant. The City Council and the Housing Authority would like to thank him for his public service. Pastor Barney Fultz from the Church of God has agreed to fill this seat. Motion by Grant, seconded by Evans to appoint Pastor Barney Fultz to the Housing Authority. Ayes: Morgan, Russell, Grant, Bounous, and Evans.

Motion by Morgan, seconded by Grant to appoint City Manager Fred Hlava as the primary representative, and Councilman Tim Bounous as the secondary representative to the Panhandle RC & D Board. Ayes: Russell, Grant, Bounous, Evans, and Morgan.

City Manager Fred Hlava is still looking into different renovation options and funding sources to replace or renovate the Gordon swimming pool. He will update council at future meetings.

Jan Case, descendant of the Wayland family, benefactors of the Wayland Park in Gordon, recently contacted City Manager Fred Hlava. She has in her possession historical pictures of Gordon and is sending them to the city office. Fred Hlava will have the pictures at the October council meeting.

City Manager Fred Hlava and Councilman Grant updated council on the Skate Park Project. The cement work is completed and the skate park equipment will be shipped at the end of September. On October 2, a representative from the company will be on site to assist with the installation of the equipment with the help of several volunteers. Landscaping and lighting will be finished in the coming months. Motion by Morgan, seconded by Bounous to name the park Whirlwind Skate Park. Ayes: Grant, Bounous, Evans, Morgan, and Russell.

Council was given information on the NPPD current rate structure. Currently no rate increase is planned for the coming year.

Council was given two FYI items – the PACE financial report for July and the July and August police statistics.

Motion by Bounous, seconded by Grant to adjourn at 7:12 pm. Ayes: Bounous, Evans, Morgan, Russell, and Grant.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

/s/ Nancy I Russell

Mayor

I, the undersigned, City Clerk for the City of Gordon, Nebraska hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of the proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council on September 12, 2013; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting kept continuously current and available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said minutes of the Mayor and Council of the City of Gordon from which the foregoing proceedings were written from and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

/s/ Kim Buchan

City Clerk

Published: September 18, 2013