District 10 Invoices Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, September 2013

Vendor Name, Description, Amount.

Checking 1, Fund:10, DISTRICT 10.

SPED PUPIL SERVICES, ALLIANCE PHYSICAL THERAPY 62.50; READING TRAINING, ALLIANCE PUBLIC SCHOOLS 850.00; TEACH SUPPLIES, AMAZON CREDIT PLAN 151.08; POSTAGE, AS CENTRAL SERVICES 233.21; PRINCIPAL OTHER, ASCD 57.90; TELEPHONE, AVAYA 135.18; PROPERTY INSURANCE, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESTATE 12,643.00; COMPANIES, OPERATION SUPPLIES, BOMGAARS 32.01; OPERATION MILEAGE, BURBACH, JOEL 302.41; ADMINISTRATION OTHER, BW INSURANCE AGENCY, INC 84.50; SUPP., SPED MEALS, CARDMEMBER SERVICE 2,903.54; RENTALS OR LEASES, CENTURY BUSINESS LEASING, INC. 1,926.21; TEACH SUPPLIES, SPED SUPPLIES, CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS, INC. 2,716.73; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF GORDON 2,020.60; WATER AND SEWER, CITY OF RUSHVILLE 1,401.20; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, TEACH SUPPLIES, COPY SHOPPE, THE 1,366.94; CUST.SUPPLIES, CSG SCIENTIFIC 408.30; ELECTRICITY, NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT 7,935.21; ALARM INSPECTION, CONTRACTED OR SECURED, NE SAFETY & FIRE EQUIP INC 1,009.00; NACIA DUES/PROF. DEVELOP., NE. ASSOCIATION FOR CURRICULUM, 15.00; INSTRUCTION & ASSESSMENT, OPERATION SUPPLIES, NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS,INC 153.35; ELECTRICITY - FIELDSIDE, ELECTRICITY -PIONEER, NORTHWEST RURAL PUBLIC POWER 72.42; PUPIL SERVICES, PURCHASED PUPIL SERVICES, OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY SERVICES INC 3,325.41; OPERATION SUPPLIES, PANHANDLE SALES & SERVICE,LLC 537.00; SEPTEMBER PAYROLL, PAYROLL ACCOUNT 599,324.28; SHIPPING, PEPPER OF MINNEAPOLIS, J W 662.24; LEGAL SERVICES, PERRY,GUTHERY,HAASE & GESSFORD 70.00; SPED SUPPLIES, PETERSEN DRUG 51.00; ADMINISTRATION OTHER, OPERATION OTHER, PETTY CASH FUND 45.00; POSTAGE, PITNEY BOWES INC. 117.99; POSTAGE RED INK, PITNEY BOWES 198.87; TEACH SUPPLIES, POPPLERS MUSIC, INC. 260.20; ELECTRICITY, PREMA 270.96; CONTRACTED OR SECURED, PRESTO X COMPANY 334.51; OPERATION CONTRACTED, PROTEX CENTRAL INC. 1,470.00; OPERATION REPAIRMAN, R & L IRRIGATION 311.63; PRINCIPAL SUPPLIES, RESOURCES FOR EDUCATORS 229.00; TEXTBOOKS, RUIZ, LISA 65.00; ADVERTISING AND PRINTING, SANDHILLS NEWS, INC 307.48; TEACH SUPPLIES, SCHOLASTIC INC 108.66; TEACH SUPPLIES, SCHOLASTIC INC 95.70; OPERATION OTHER, SERVICE MASTER 294.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, CUST.SUPPLIES, SEXAUER, J. A. 596.08; OPERATION SUPPLIES, SHIFFLER EQUIPMENT SALES INC 75.00; FUEL, SOURCEGAS 726.94; TELEPHONE, SPRINT 85.37; HEALTH SUPPLIES, STOCKMENS DRUG CO 2,385.00; DUES AND FEES, TAESE/USU 20.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL CORP 1,905.00; OTHER TECHNICAL SERVICES, TIMECENTRE 208.00; REPAIRMEN, TOOF’S DIESEL REPAIR 691.49; OPERATION SUPPLIES, TORRINGTON SOD FARMS 302.00; OPERATION SUPPLIES, TRUE VALUE 2,330.55; OPERATION OTHER, UNITED SCHOOL BUS SEAT SERVICE INC., 248.90; OPERATION SUPPLIES, UZ ENGINEERED PRODUCTS 221.28; WATER AND SEWER, VILLAGE OF MERRIMAN 33.50; FUEL, WESTCO 3,542.54; PURCHASED PUPIL SERVICES, WESTERN NEBRASKA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH 1,512.50; GAS AND OIL, WICKMAN, JOHN 191.90 ; DRUG TESTING, WPCI 34.00.

Fund Total: 1,430,359.37. Checking Account Total: 1,430,359.37.

Published: September 18, 2013