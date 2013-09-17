Notice of Change in Control of a Bank Holding Company First National Bank Gordon

Julie Jennings, Lone Tree, Colorado, Glory Burns, Fort Collins, Colorado, Robin Isham, Templeton, California, Andrea Voss, Chadron, Nebraska, Robert William Isham, Gordon, Nebraska, in their individual capacities and as fiduciaries of the following trusts: E. Joy Isham Irrevocable Trust, and the RWI Marital Deduction Testamentary Trust, both of Gordon, Nebraska, all as members of the Isham Family Group, intend to collectively apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to retain control of Isham Management Company, parent of First National Bank of Gordon, both of Gordon, Nebraska. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this notice to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, One Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64198. The comment period will not end before October 15, 2013 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the notice, contact Dennis Denney, Assistant Vice President, at (816) 881-2633. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the notice if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

Published: September 18, 2013