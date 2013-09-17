Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, September 9, 2013

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, September 9, 2013, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Gilchrist, Hebbert, Kruger, Johnson

MEMBERS ABSENT: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Johnson, to excuse Willnerd from the Gordon-Rushville School Board Meeting.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd ABSENT. Motion Carried. 5-0.

AGENDA: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARING # 1 DIST. 81-0010 BUDGET Public Hearing for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions for observations of taxpayers relating to the following proposed budget and to consider amendments relative thereto.

It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Hebbert, to open the hearing at 6:03 p.m. for the District 81-0010 General Fund Budget.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to close the budget hearing at 6:06 p.m.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

PUBLIC HEARING #2 FINAL TAX REQUEST: Tax Request – Public hearing of support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observation of taxpayers relating to setting the final tax request at a different amount than the prior year tax request.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, to open the hearing at 6:07 p.m. for the District 81-0010 Final Tax Request.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, to close the hearing at 6:09 p.m.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

PUBLIC FORUM: None at this time.

MINUTES: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Johnson, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of August 12, 2013, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen; 2) Miss Liggett; 3) Mr. Slama; 4) Mrs. Hensley; 5) Mr. Plummer; 6) Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Kruger, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 706,359.37, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Johnson, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation fund bills in the amount of $64,234.61, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 Lunch Fund bills in the amount of $ 22,393.21, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Johnson, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers to the Investment fund in the amount of $ 724,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Gilchrist, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $64,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

Financial reports were reviewed.

PROPERTY TAX REQUEST RESOLUTION: It is moved by Johnson, seconded by Kruger, to approve the Property Tax Resolution as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

DISTRICT 81-0010 BUDGET 2013-2014: It is moved by Kruger, seconded by Gilchrist, to approve the 2013-2014 District 81-0010 Budget as presented.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

SURPLUS PROPERTY: No Action

OPTION ENROLLMENT: None at this time.

The board notes receipt of option/transfer students as listed.

RESIGNATIONS/CONTRACTS: None at this time

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting – October 14, 2013 @ 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Johnson, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:06 p.m.

Roll Call: Johnson YES, Hinn YES, Kruger YES, Gilchrist YES, Hebbert YES, Willnerd EXCUSED. Motion Carried. 5-0.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: September 18, 2013