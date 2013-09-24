Notice of Informal Probate of Will, Appointment of Personal Corepresentatives, and Notice to Creditors County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Alvin R. DePoorter, Deceased. Case No. Pr-13-30

Notice is hereby given that on September 9, 2013, in the Sheridan County Court, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of Alvin R. DePoorter, Deceased. Barbara L. Franey, who resides at 343 Ann Street, Chadron, NE 69337, and Stephen K. DePoorter who resides at 5500 Hacker Circle, Cheyenne, WY 82009 have been appointed Personal Corepresentatives of the estate of Alvin R. DePoorter, deceased. Creditors of the estate of Alvin R. DePoorter, deceased must present their claims on or before November 26, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Julie Krotz

Clerk of the County Court

Published: September 25, October 2 and October 9, 2013