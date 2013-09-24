Commissioners Minutes September 9, 2013

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 A.M. In the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Kling stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting Act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Krotz seconded the motion. All voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 8-26-2013. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to go into executive session at 9:05 A.M. To discuss pending litigation and to protect the public interest. Krotz seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

At 9:25 A.M. Krotz made a motion to come out of executive session. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. No decision made.

Road Superintendent Kuester recommended that the County increase the charge for roadside mowing from the current $45 per half mile to $60 per half mile or any portion there of. The board agreed to the change.

Kuester informed the board of his intent to seek bids for a gravel trailer sometime this fall.

Sheriff Robbins met with the Board to discuss the cost of service contract for E-911 computers and software. The cost continues to rise but the County cannot afford to be without the service.

The board discussed the uncertainties posed by the Affordable Health Care Act and how it will affect the budget in the next several years.

Adjourn: 11:05 A.M.

