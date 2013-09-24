Notice of Organization of Gordon Grain, LLC

Notice is hereby given that:

1. A limited liability company has been organized under the laws of Nebraska by the name of Gordon Grain, LLC.

2. The registered agent is Gary Fuchser, 2253 610th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.

3. The company’s principal place of business is 2253 610th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.

William B. Quigley

Quigley, Dill & Quigley

229 N Main Street

PO Box 748

Valentine, NE 69201

LLC Organizer

Published: September 25, October 2 and October 9, 2013