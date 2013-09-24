Notice of Organization of Gordon Grain, LLC
Notice is hereby given that:
1. A limited liability company has been organized under the laws of Nebraska by the name of Gordon Grain, LLC.
2. The registered agent is Gary Fuchser, 2253 610th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.
3. The company’s principal place of business is 2253 610th Road, Gordon, Nebraska 69343.
William B. Quigley
Quigley, Dill & Quigley
229 N Main Street
PO Box 748
Valentine, NE 69201
LLC Organizer
Published: September 25, October 2 and October 9, 2013