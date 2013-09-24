Public Notice Notice of Proposed Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2014 Hay Springs Housing Authority

Notice of Approved PHA 5-Year and Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2014.

The Hay Springs Housing Authority will hold a public meeting on November 15, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. at 304 N. 3rd Street to receive comments on the approved 2014 Annual and 5-Year Plan for the Hay Springs Housing Authority. Copies of such plans are posted at the Hay Springs Housing Authority office located at 304 N. 3rd Street.

Hay Springs Housing Authority

Hay Springs, Nebraska

By Rogene Ashley

Executive Director

Published: September 25, 2013