IN THE COUNTY COURT OF Sheridan COUNTY, NEBRASKA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LULA ELWOOD, DECEASED CASE NO. PR 13-28 NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of September, 2013, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that LYNNE KAY ELWOOD whose address is P.O. Box 45547, OMAHA, NE 68145, and MICHAEL TROY ELWOOD whose address is P.O. Box 45547, OMAHA, NE 68145, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before the 25th day of November, 2013, or be forever barred.

/s/ Catherine Allen

Clerk of the County Court 

Address of County Court: 

Sheridan County Court 

Sheridan County Courthouse 

P.O. BOX 430 

Rushville, NE 69360

MICHAEL T. VARN #14305

Attorney for Personal Representatives

P.O. Box 421

Gordon, NE 69343

Telephone: (308) 282-0780

Publish: September 25, October 2 and October 9, 2013

