Meeting Notice City of Rushville, September 30, 2013
- Published in Legals
Notice is hereby given, that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on September 30, 2013 at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.
Connie Roffers
City Clerk
Published: September 25, 2013