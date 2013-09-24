Rushville City Council Special Meeting Minutes September 13, 2013

The City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, met in special session, September 13, 2013, in the Council Chambers at 8:30 a.m.

Present: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Absent: None.

Also Present Airport Authority: Eichenberger, Young, Brown. Absent: Younkin.

Notice of this meeting was given in advance thereof by posting in three public places. Notice of this meeting was given to the Mayor and all the members of the City Council and a copy of their acknowledgment of receipt of notice and the agenda is attached to these Minutes. Availability of the agenda was communicated in the advance notice and the notice to the Mayor and Council of this meeting. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was opened to the attendance of the public.

Mayor Heiser called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Public Hearing was opened at 8:30 a.m.

Airport Authority Board member Brad Eichenberger moved to approve the adopted amended budget for the Rushville Airport Authority for 2012-2013 to increase revenue and expenses by $100,000.00. Seconded by Airport Authority Board member Ross Young.

Ayes: Eichenberger, Young, Brown. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Airport Authority Board member Brad Eichenberger made a motion to approve the allocation of $9,000.00 in taxes and the 2013-2014 budget for the Rushville Airport Authority. Seconded by Airport Board Member Ross Young.

Ayes: Eichenberger, Young, Brown. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Councilman Willnerd made a motion to approve the $9,000.00 in taxes and the 2013-2014 budget for the Rushville Airport Authority. Seconded by Councilman Snyder.

Ayes: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Councilman Willnerd made a motion to approve the tax increase for restricted funds for the Rushville City Budget. Seconded by Councilman Snyder.

Ayes: Snyder Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Councilwoman Janssen moved to approve $91,071.65 for all other purposes for the City of Rushville; to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; to provide for an effective date. Seconded by Councilwoman Lovell.

Ayes: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Councilman Snyder moved to approve the 2013-2014 budget for the City of Rushville. Seconded by Councilwoman Lovell.

Ayes: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Councilman Willnerd moved to close the public hearing and adjourn at 9:00 a.m. Seconded by Councilwoman Janssen.

Ayes: Snyder, Willnerd, Lovell, Janssen. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Chris Heiser

Mayor

Connie Roffers

City Clerk-Treasurer

I, the undersigned Clerk hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of proceedings had and done by the Mayor and Council; that all of the subjects included in the foregoing proceedings were contained in the agenda for the meeting, kept continually current and available for public inspection at the office of the Clerk; that such subjects were contained in said agenda for at least twenty-four hours prior to said meeting; that at least one copy of all reproductable material discussed at the meeting was available at the meeting for examination and copying by members of the public; that said minutes were in written form and available for public inspection within ten working days and prior to the next convened meeting of said body; that all news media requesting notification concerning meetings of said body were provided notification of the time and place of said meeting and the subjects to be discussed at said meeting.

Connie Roffers

City Clerk-Treasurer

Published: September 25, 2013