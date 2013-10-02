Notice Bids for Bottom Dump Trailer

Sheridan County shall accept sealed bids for the purchase of one new bottom dump trailer. Specifications and other terms are available at the Sheridan County Road Department, 111 North Main St., Rushville, NE 69360. Phone# (308) 327-5657.

All bids will be opened in the Board of Commissioner’s Office on October 15, 2013 at 9:30 a.m. The Sheridan County Clerk will accept bids until 3:00 p.m. on October 11, 2013. If delivered in person, bids will be accepted on October 15, 2013 until 9:30 a.m.

The Sheridan County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Published: October 2 and October 9, 2013