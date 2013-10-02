Hay Springs City Council Minutes September 10, 2013

BUDGET HEARING

Mayor Housh called the Budget Meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Jerry Matthews and Jim Varvel were present. Keith Kearns was absent. City attorney Jamian Simmons was absent. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act was posted.

Jim Gardner with Falco presented the 2013-2014 Budget to the Council.

Jami Simmons arrived at 7:02 p.m.

Matthews made motion, Turman seconded to adjourn the budget hearing at 7:06 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:07p.m. Council persons Randy Turman, Jerry Matthews and Jim Varvel were present. Keith Kearns was absent. City Attorney Jamian Simmons was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve the minutes from the August 13, 2013 Regular Meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the agenda for the September 10, 2013. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There were no public concerns.

Department reports were heard: George – Made it through Festival; Had one funeral; Picked up after hail storm; Need to water the cemetery; Will attend a class in Bridgeport on NDOR required reports on September 26; Armor coating is expected to be done anytime; Aaron - Water: Got through Festival; Water samples for arsenic were done today; Is helping a resident find a sewer line; There were two water leaks – one on Main Street and another by Buettners city shop; There’s a possibility of another leak on South Miller; Will be replacing a few broken meters; Jim Varvel – Nursing Home: The Board is doing a good job addressing employee issues; One Board member has resigned; Jerry Matthews – SWANN: Will not be raising prices; Looking at increasing wages;; Randy Turman – Lister-Sage: A new floor-cleaning machine was purchased; Ron Housh – Mayor: Received comments from out-of-town people that the City looked good for Festival. Thank you to all who helped.

OLD BUSINESS

Well Update: The well is up and running but it only ran 17 hours before shutting off because of a low level of water. Mayor Housh demanded documentation. Aaron is currently chlorinating as a precaution.

PADD Update: No update

Part-time help: Re-advertise

National and Community Service Grant Opportunity: No action taken.

Water Loss: Nebraska Rural Water Association will be coming in October to conduct testing. It should only take around two hours to test the entire town. All internal usage (except for the boulevards) is being metered so we now know the City’s usage. Sargent Drilling flow-tests the wells yearly. One of the tests showed 4% more that actually pumped. Another meter showed 2% less than actually pumped. Factoring in the City’s’ use, there is an 18% loss.

RV Park Fees: Consensus from the council is that the minutes reflect the Council’s wishes from last month.

Resolution #13-4: Varvel read entirely: A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA AUTHORIZING FINAL PAYMENT ON A LOAN TO SECURITY FIRST BANK FOR THE HAY SPRINGS SCHOOL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FROM SALES TAX FUNDS COLLECTED BY THE CITY; AND THEREAFTER COMMITTING THE USE OF SALES TAX FUNDS COLLECTED BY THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS TO COMMUNITY BETTERMENT PURPOSES OF THE CITY. WHEREAS, the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska, by Resolutions dated September 10, 2002 and October 8, 2002 authorized the transfer of sales tax funds collected by the City to the Hay Springs School Community Foundation, and authorized the borrowing of funds from Security First Bank, Hay Springs, Nebraska and the repayment of the loan through use city sales tax funds, all for the purpose of committing such borrowed funds for the Hay Springs Community Foundation’s use in planning, constructing and operating a community building; WHEREAS, the Hay Springs School Community Foundation has completed all planning and construction of a community building, known as the “Lister-Sage Community Center,” and said community building is now in full operation; WHEREAS, sufficient funds exist through the previously allocated 80% of the one percent sales tax already collected to make full final payment on the principal and interest owed on the loan to Security First Bank, Hay Springs, Nebraska, and the city Council of the City of Hay Springs desires make said final payment in full; and WHEREAS, the city has collected and continues to collect sales tax with 80% of the one percent (1%) sales tax being set aside for the purpose of said planning and construction of a community building which is now completed; NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA that upon full and final payment of the principal and interest of the loan owed to Security First Bank, Hay Springs, Nebraska for the purpose of the planning and construction of a community building, now operated and known as the “Lister-Sage Community Center,” the City of Hay Springs thereafter designates that 80% of the city’s one percent (2%) sales tax levied on all sales within the municipality shall no longer be allocated to the Hay Springs School Community Foundation, and that all said funds shall be set aside and used strictly for community betterment purposes of the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska. PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of September, 2013. Matthews made motion, Turman seconded to approve Resolution #13-4. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Street sign: Two residents have requested “Slow Children Playing” signs in their neighborhoods. No action taken.

NEW BUSINESS

Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve claims as presented.

Assurant $188.87; Bluffs $272.95; Buettner’s $385.00; Caselle $503.67; Data Tech $2100.00; EMC Insurance $2336.60; Farmer’s $135.30; Great Plains Communications $338.98; Hay Springs Lumber $383.18; HD Waterworks $511.20; Ideal $28.43; J&L Grocery $28.25; Lawson $278.33; League of Neb Mun $404.00; MCI $59.47; NDOR $25.00; Nebraska Total Office $36.68; Norm’s Napa $26.68; NWCA $229.00; NWRPPD $358.50; NPPD $5008.13; One-Call Concepts $7.75; Powerplan $279.54; Sackers $547.88; Sandhills News $148.58; Security First $2633.41; Shelly Lineman $360.00;SourceGas $1897.72; SWANN $6270.74; Utility Service Co. $676.83; WestCo $373.64.

Varvel made motion, Matthews seconded to approve the August Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Turman made motion, Varvel seconded to approve the 2013-2014 Budget. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Varvel make motion, Turman seconded to approve the 1% Allowable Growth. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Matthews made motion, Turman seconded to approve the Levy Rate Tax increase of ’50. All voted aye. Motion carried.

RV Dump: Jim Heesacker has had it with the sewer dump. RV’s have plugged the sewer at Sacker’s. He also had another RV the left it’s port open and dumped around the store. The City can either cement the RV Dump or he will tear it out. Council agrees it needs to be moved. Several ideas were discussed. George and Aaron will investigate its placement.

Water Computer: The current computer is a Windows 98 without anti-virus as there is not enough memory to support an anti-virus. Aaron needs a laptop that will accommodate a jump- drive, store pictures of repairs, etc. Varvel made motion, Turman seconded to approve up to $500.00 for a laptop with instructions to try to keep business local if possible. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Employee Evaluations will be tabled until next month as the Council is not prepared to address it tonight.

Items for next month were discussed.

There was much discussion regarding 5th Street that goes by-to the Methodist parsonage.

There being no further business, Matthews made motion, Varvel seconded to adjourn at 8:42 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Ron Housh

Mayor

Lesa M. Parker

City Clerk

Published: October 2, 2013