Notice of Organization Of Reina’s Welding, L.L.C.
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 8228 times
Notice is hereby given that:
1. A Limited Liability Company has been organized under the laws of Nebraska by the name of Reina’s Welding, L.L.C.
2. The registered agent is Rudy Reina, 3904 State Highway 250, Lakeside, Nebraska 69351.
3. The Company’s principal place of business is 3904 State Highway 250, Lakeside, Nebraska 69351.
/s/ Aaron J. Conn
NSBA #24795
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
Box 490
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-2100
Published: October 2, October 9 and October 16, 2013