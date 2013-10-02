Notice of Organization Of Reina’s Welding, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that:

1. A Limited Liability Company has been organized under the laws of Nebraska by the name of Reina’s Welding, L.L.C.

2. The registered agent is Rudy Reina, 3904 State Highway 250, Lakeside, Nebraska 69351.

3. The Company’s principal place of business is 3904 State Highway 250, Lakeside, Nebraska 69351.

/s/ Aaron J. Conn

NSBA #24795

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

Box 490

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: 308-327-2100

Published: October 2, October 9 and October 16, 2013