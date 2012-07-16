Commissioners Minutes July 2, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 6-25-2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed jury checks in the amount of $1070.19.

Animal Control Officer, Randy Benben and County Attorney, Dennis King met with the board to discuss the possible implementation of LB 473 (The Black Tail Prairie Dog Management Act). The law passed by the Nebraska Legislature earlier this year permits counties to implement the provisions of this forced control act if they choose to do so. Under the provisions of the act the County may implement forced control of prairie dog colonies in much the same way they implement forced control of noxious weeds. Attorney King pointed out that a county management plan would have to include a “finding” by the Board of Commissioners of “adverse impacts of unmanaged colonies”. The plan must also include a listing of the methods for management of colonies.

Benben reported that the USDA has realized some success in containing prairie dog colonies on Nebraska National Forest Lands with a ¼ mile buffer zone. The board asked Benben to write a letter outlining a possible management plan for Sheridan County and the costs to implement it. The board will discuss this further on July 23 at 11 A.M.

Road Superintendent, Tom Kuester reported that the county gravel truck that was damaged in a head on collision in May has been repaired.

Adjourn: 11:40 a.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: July 18, 2012