Notice of Organization Northwest Inspections, L.L.C.

1. Name of the Limited Liability Company is Northwest Inspections, L.L.C.
2. The initial designated office is 5757 445 LN, Hay Springs, NE 69347.
3. The initial Registered Agent is CSC-Lawyers Incorporating Service Company whose address is 233 South 13th Street, Suite 1900, Lincoln, NE 68508.
4. The purpose is inspections.
5. The duration of the company is perpetual.
6. Commencement: June 28, 2012
7. The LLC is member managed.
Published: July 4, July 11 and July 18, 2012

