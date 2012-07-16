Minutes of the Regular Meeting Hay Springs Public School District #3, July 9, 2012

The Board of Education of Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 held its regular meeting on July 9, 2012, at the school cafeteria. Notice of the said meeting was published in the June 20, 2012, edition of the Sheridan County Journal Star. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by President Langford. Posting for Open Meeting Law was pointed out. Roll Call–Matt Anderson, Everette Langford, Lesa Parker, and Marilyn Reed. Supt. Pummel was also present. All motions received unanimous approval unless otherwise noted. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Anderson to excuse the absence of Jerry Matthews and Miriam Kearns. Supt’s Report: Summer maintenance is moving along; the auditorium doors have been replaced, air conditioning added to the kitchen, the Preschool remodel is complete, the music room and cafeteria have been painted. There are several projects on the agenda for July: carpet in the pit area, hallways painted, and a new door at the bell entrance. To be compliant with preschool regulations, dirt work, pea gravel, and fencing are scheduled for the playground. Principal’s Report: 25 students attended mandatory summer school. 48 children attended 101 fun camp sessions. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve the regular minutes of the June 4, 2012 meeting (Reed-Abstained). A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the agenda of the July 9, 2012 meeting. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the 1.0 FTE contract for Robin Shimek. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Reed to approve the fee schedule as presented. A motion was made by Parker and seconded by Anderson to approve sixth grade students to participate in jr. high activities as recognized by NSAA and NDE. A motion was made by Reed and seconded by Parker to approve the bills and payroll as presented. The meeting adjourned at 7:26 pm.

The following bills and payroll were approved: Payroll $68,406.48; AFLAC $1,199.24; Advanced Building Services $5,830.00; Alpha Rehabilitation $224.02; American Funds $3,695.45; AS Central Services $221.90; AVG Technologies $1,562.24; Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,265.16; Chadron Community Hospital $123.50; Chadron Glass & Windows $8,300.00; CinDesign $24.00; Continental Press $126.72; Cope Carpentry $3,966.00; Culligan $17.25; ESU #13 $7,145.55; Haggerty’s $440.00; Hay Springs Lumber $588.04; Hay Springs Water $302.77; Hencey Plumbing $5,591.68; HSPS - Cash Desktop $1,254.90; HSPS - General Fund $250.00; HSPS - Hot Lunch $471.69; Karena Denton $612.95; KCSR $135.00; KONE $1,262.52; Lister Sage Community Operation Acct. $420.00; Mar-Bow Music $30.00; Mosaic $2,917.35; NCS Pearson $606.00; NCSA $100.00; NE Dept. of Revenue $2,819.72; NE Retirement Systems $17,696.75; NWEA $1,750.00; Occupational Therapy $558.90; Pioneer Manor $750.02; Quill $401.90; Renaissance Learning $1,539.00; Sackers $183.95; Sam’s Club $175.00; Sanco Equipment $103.63; School Outfitters $569.41; School Specialty $513.80; Security First Bank - 125 Plan $1,258.50; Security First Bank - Federal $20,327.65; Security First Bank - Hay Springs $1,939.68; Security First Bank - Rapid City $822.76; Supreme School Supply $98.14; Walmart $46.76; WestCo $1,658.49; WNCC $690.00; WPCi $56.50.

