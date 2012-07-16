Meeting Notice Northwest Rural Public Power District July 26

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rural Public Power District will be held at 1:00 p.m. July 26, 2012, at the Conference Room of the Northwest Rural Public Power District office at Hay Springs, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection at the office of the Power District.
Dated this 18th day of July, 2012
Jim Johnson
Secretary
Published: July 18, 2012

