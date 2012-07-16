Meeting Notice Gordon Memorial Hospital July 24

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Gordon Memorial Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at 6:30 a.m. in the classroom, agenda for which meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the hospital Administration office during normal business hours.
/s/ Joseph Shetler
Chairman of the Board
Published: July 11 and July 18, 2012

