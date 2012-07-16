Notice of Organization of MJD Ranch, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Michael G. Raymer, Justin Raymer, and David Suitts have formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be MJD Ranch, L.L.C.

2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.

3. Purpose. The company is organized to carry on all business of managing and operating ranch and farm properties by purchase, lease or otherwise, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and other farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or deal in cattle and livestock of all kinds and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Designated Office - Agent. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is: 5590 St. Hwy. 87, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Michael G. Raymer, 5590 St. Hwy. 87, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

5. Management. Management of the company shall be vested in a manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial Manager is: Michael G. Raymer, 5590 St. Hwy. 87, Hay Springs, NE 69347



Published: July 4, July 11, and July 18, 2012