Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Aden Lee Zobel, Deceased Estate No. PR 11-35

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on August 1, 2012 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.
Diana Marie Jarvis
1365 Alton Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: July 11, July 18 and July 25, 2012

