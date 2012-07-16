Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Aden Lee Zobel, Deceased Estate No. PR 11-35

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will, determination of heirs, and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on August 1, 2012 at 11:00 o’clock a.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard.

Diana Marie Jarvis

1365 Alton Street

Aurora, CO 80010



Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: July 11, July 18 and July 25, 2012