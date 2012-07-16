Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Robert E. Brown, Deceased Estate No. PR 12-20

Notice is hereby given that on July 2, 2012 in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Thomas R. Schneider whose address is 1811 #1 CR57, Alliance, NE 69301 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before September 4, 2-12 or be forever barred.

/s/ Lynnette Linders

Deputy Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 430

Rushville, NE 69360

Telephone: 308-327-5656



Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220

Smith, King and Simmons, P.C.

P.O. Box 302

Gordon, NE 69343-0302

Telephone: 308-282-0690

Facsimile: 308-282-1029

Published: July 4, July 11 and July 18, 2012