Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Robert E. Brown, Deceased Estate No. PR 12-20
Notice is hereby given that on July 2, 2012 in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Thomas R. Schneider whose address is 1811 #1 CR57, Alliance, NE 69301 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with the Court on or before September 4, 2-12 or be forever barred.
/s/ Lynnette Linders
Deputy Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Dennis D. King, NSBA #12220
Smith, King and Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: July 4, July 11 and July 18, 2012