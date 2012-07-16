Notice of Board Retreat Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3
The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their annual board retreat at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 23, 2012, in the board room at Northwest Rural Public Power. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools.
Published: July 18, 2012