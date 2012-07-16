Notice of Board Retreat Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their annual board retreat at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 23, 2012, in the board room at Northwest Rural Public Power. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools.
Published: July 18, 2012

More in this category: « Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 August 13 Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Robert E. Brown, Deceased Estate No. PR 12-20 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top