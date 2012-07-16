Meeting Notice Hay Springs Public Schools Dist. #3 August 13

The Hay Springs Public Schools District #3 Board of Education, Sheridan County, will hold their regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2012, in the school cafeteria. The agenda for the said meeting is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Office of the Superintendent of Schools.
Published: July 18, 2012

