Sheridan County Claims July 16, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. The following claims were audited, approved and ordered paid.

GENERAL

Aging Office of Western NE., ser, 2541.00; AT&T, ser, 57.20; Anderson, Derek, A, ser, 36.32; Benton Pest Control, ser, 190.00; Bluffs Sanitary Supply, sup, 924.47; Bridge, Elnora, ser, 9.00; Business Connection, sup, 89.79; Chadron Comm. Hospital, ser, 65.00; City of Rushville, ser, 418.18; Clerk of Dist. Court, costs, 140.00; Coburn, Sindy, reimb, 385.26; Colwell Electric, sup, 157.10; Consolidated Mngm. Co., ser, 445.00; Copy Shoppe, sup, 97.95; County Assessor’s Asso., ser, 50.00; Culligan Water Conditioning, sup, 44.35; First Concord Benefits, ser, 20.00; Fowler, John, reimb, 21.16; GIS Workshop, ser, 5750.00; Gordon Memorial Health Ser., ser, 11399.45; Grant Co. Treasurer, ser, 350.00; Great North American Co., sup, 437.90; Great Plains Comm., ser, 1955.42; Hall, Gen, ser, 25.00; Hansen, Hans, ser, 20.00; Harris Sales Inc., sup, 199.48; Haug, Vance, E, ser, 200.00; Haugen Appraisal Services, ser, 5165.00; Hay Springs Hip Hop, ser, 34.00; Hinn’s Hdwr. & Furniture, sup, 246.42; Holiday Inn, ser, 224.85; Horizon West, ser, 513.00; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 127.86; Ideal Market, sup, 654.23; Kearns, D, Maxine, ser, 20.00; Loosvelt, Sandra, ser, 18.00; Manna Systems, ser, 258.75; Medical Enterprises Inc., ser, 124.00; MIPS, ser, 2572.42; Nebraska Law Enforcement Center, ser, 50.00; NE Public Health Envir. Lab, ser, 168.00; NPPD, ser, 860.30; Nebraska Red Cloud News, ser, 195.00; Nebraska Safety & Fire Equip., ser, 159.00; Nebraska Total Office, sup, 191.58; NW Comm. Action Partnership, ser, 229.00; NWRPPD, ser, 50.60; O’Boyle, Emily, ser, 20.00; Palmer, Karen, ser, 7.00; Quality Inn & Suites, ser, 154.00; Redfield & Company, ser, 21.92; Region 23 Emergency Mngm., ser, 4436.71; Robbins, Terry, reimb, 44.81; Rushville Vol. Ambulance, ser, 1150.00; Sandhills News Inc., ser, 359.14; Sheridan Co. Court, costs, 609.00; Sheridan Co. Sheriff, reimb, 996.71; Sheridan Co. Veteran, reimb, 865.76; Sheridan Co. Youth Center, rent, 470.00; Sides & Milburn, ser, 682.30; Sinclair Oil Corp., sup, 299.18; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 1834.34; Smith, King, & Simmons, reimb, 210.00; Sones, Peg, reimb, 147.52; Source Gas, ser, 160.05; Stockmens Drug, sup, 806.43; Strasburger, Linda, reimb, 40.00; Tusler, Cindy, reimb, 120.99; US Foodservice, sup, 2253.63; Univ. of Ne-Lincoln, sup, 15.00; Univ. of Ne-Lincoln, sup, 5.85; US Identification, ser, 82.50; US Postal Service, sup, 1025.80; Varn, Michael, T, reimb, 434.87; Verizon, ser, 67.00; Wess, Paul, ser, 2400.00; Westco, sup, 3084.37; Winter, Trudy, reimb, 32.13; Xerox, ser, 1040.33; Yoba’s, ser, 50.00. General Total: $61,818.38.

ROAD

Anderson, Justin, sup, 178.08; Black Hills Truck & Trailer, sup, 29.50; Bottorff Farms, sup, 1999.40; Century Link, ser, 61.50; City of Gordon, ser, 98.00; City of Rushville, ser, 91.20; Colonial Research Chemical, sup, 197.32; First Wireless Inc., ser, 145.00; Floyd’s Sales & Service, sup, 425.26; Frontier Supply Inc., sup, 45.25; Gordon True Value, sup, 19.45; Great Plains Comm., ser, 96.05; Great Western Tire Inc., sup, 120.00; Hands of Faith Ministries, sup, 750.00; Hay Springs Water Dept., ser, 98.06; Hills Materials Co., sup, 115.57; Hinn’s Gordon Auto, sup, 47.77; Hinn’s Rushville Auto, sup, 203.03; Hull, Donald & Cleo, sup, 1999.40; Husker Auto Parts, sup, 90.66; Ideal Linen Supply, sup, 63.68; Inland Truck Parts, sup, 1981.47; Interstate Batteries of BH, sup, 323.85; John Deere Financial, sup, 385.00; Kuester, Tom, reimb, 108.78; NE Dept. of Revenue, ser, 1928.00; NPPD, ser, 302.64; Niobrara Lodge, ser, 198.00; NMC, sup, 455.81; Panhandle Rural Electric, ser, 88.23; Power Plan, sup, 65.16; Roth, Curtis, sup, 1370.00; Rushville Service Center, sup, 10.00; Safelite Glass Corp., sup, 236.00; Sahling Kenworth, Inc., ser, 29478.14; Sandhill Oil Co. Inc., sup, 906.62; Sandhills News Ic., ser, 15.20; Source Gas, ser, 188.24; Tallon, Clayton, sup, 1418.10; Westco, sup, 911.37; Wright Express, sup, 4741.00. Road Total: $51,985.79.

LODGING

Ad Pad, ser, 50.00. Lodging Total: $50.00.

INSURANCE

First Concord Benefits, ser, 3042.98. Insurance Total: $3,042.98.

WEED

Bauerkemper’s Inc., sup, 73.52; Sides & Milburn, ser, 21.00; Westco, sup, 299.24. Weed Total: $393.76.

E-911

Century Link, ser, 219.18; Golden West Telec., ser, 321.60; Great Plains Comm., ser, 727.15. E-911 Total: $1,267.93.

Total of all claims audited, approved, and ordered paid: $118,558.84.

/s/ Geri Ann Landreth

Deputy Co. Clerk

Published: July 25, 2012