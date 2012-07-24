Commissioners Minutes-July 9, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Kling made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 7-2-2012 with corrections. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board reviewed letters from the Veteran Service Office requesting approval of board members. Andersen made a motion to appoint Virgil Hagel as the Sheridan County Veterans Service Chairman. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Andersen made a motion to appoint Gary Binger as Veterans Service Committee Member. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Road Superintendent Kuester reported that work is about to begin on a bean processing facility on Highway 87, 13 miles south of Hay Springs. The board authorized Kuester to issue permits for access to the County right-ofway as appropriate and submit them to the board for ratification.

The board tabled signing the employee handbook until further discussion is had about possible changes.

Discussion was had on property owned by Allen and LaVera Shepard (parcel ID#810058294). Andersen made a motion to grant a refund on taxes collected in error from Allen & LaVera Shepard due to clerical error. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Adjourn: 10 a.m.

Published: July 25, 2012