Board of Equalization Minutes-July 9, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Equalization met at 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Kling made a motion to accept the agenda. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 6-11-2012. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

Assessor Trudy Winter presented the board with a request for acceleration of tax on a mobile home. Kling made a motion to accelerate the tax on a 1970 Magnolia Mobile Home owned by Leonard Kearns. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. The mobile home has relocated to South Dakota.

The remainder of the day was spent hearing protests.

Adjourn: 4:05 p.m.

Published: July 25, 2012