Board of Education Minutes District No. 81-0010, July 16, 2012

TIME-PLACE: The regular meeting of the Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Nebraska, was called to order by Chuck Hinn, President, in the Conference/Board Room, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak Street on Monday, July 16, 2012, at 6:00 p.m.

MEMBERS PRESENT: Hinn, Hebbert, Willnerd, Burleigh

MEMBERS ABSENT: Kruger, Beguin-Strong

EXCUSE ABSENT MEMBER: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to excuse T. Beguin-Strong and M. Kruger from the Gordon-Rushville School Board Meeting.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

AGENDA: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Hebbert, that the agenda for the meeting, all items of which were placed on it at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time as provided by statute, be accepted as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

PUBLIC FORUM: None

MINUTES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Burleigh, that the reading of the minutes of the District No. 10 Regular Meeting of June 11, 2012, be dispensed with and the minutes be approved as distributed to members.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS: 1) Mr. Nelsen, 2) Miss Liggett, 3) Mr. Slama, 4) Mrs. Hensley, 5) Mr. Plummer, 6) Mr. Wacker/Mr. Stetson.

FINANCES: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 – Gordon Rushville General Fund bills in the amount of $ 673,040.84, be approved as presented with Hinn voting yes to all bills except those to the Hinn’s business to which he abstains.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes/abstain, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Willnerd, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund bills in the amount of $160,560.19, be approved as presented with Hinn voting yes to all bills except those to the Hinn’s business to which he abstains.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes/abstain, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Hebbert, that the District 81-0010 General Fund Transfers from the Investment fund in the amount of $ 177,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Burleigh, that the District 81-0010 Depreciation Fund transfers from the Investment Fund in the amount of $160,000.00, be approved as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

Financial reports were reviewed.

MOWER PURCHASE: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the purchase price of $15,894.75 for a Walker mower from Hansen Walker Mowers.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

CONCUSSION POLCIY # 6283: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the second reading of the concussion policy #6283 as presented and waive the third reading.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

INTERNET SAFETY POLICY #6800: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the first reading of the Internet Safety Policy #6800 as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

LUNCH PRICES FOR 2012-2013: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Willnerd, to approve the lunch prices as listed for the 2012-2013 school term as Student Breakfast - $1.40, Student Lunch PK-5 - $2.25, Student Lunch 6-12 - $2.65, Adult Lunch - $3.20, extra milk - $ .50, extra entrée - $1.40 as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

LUNCH PROGRAM AGREEMENT WITH CREATIVE DINING: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the lunch program renewal agreement with Creative Dining for the 2012-2013 school term as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

LUNCH PROGRAM AGREEMENT WITH MERRIMAN – MEALS ON WHEELS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Burleigh, to approve the Merriman Lunch Program Renewal Agreement for the 2012-2013 school term pending availability of services.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

GYM USE AGREEMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the Gym Use Agreement from Gordon Kiwanis Club for Donkey Basketball as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

SURPLUS PROPERTY/IRWIN SCHOOL REQUEST: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to hold a public auction to disperse of the Irwin school property and possibly other previously identified school properties.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

CARPETING OF THE H.S. OFFICE AREA: It is moved by Burleigh, seconded by Willnerd, to approve the estimate of $4,121.94 from Hinn’s Home Furnishings.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn abstain, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

WEIGHTED GPA CALCULATIONS: It is moved by Hebbert, seconded by Willnerd, to approve the weighted GPA Calculations as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

STUDENT HANDBOOKS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Burleigh, to approve the student handbooks / handbook changes, for the 2012-2013 term for Gordon and Rushville Elementary / Rural Attendance Centers, G-R Middle School and G-R High School as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

2012 CENSUS: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to approve the 2012 School Census as presented.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

OPTION ENROLLMENT: It is noted that Chance Hebbert Options out from Golden Spade to Hyannis Public School.

The Board notes receipt of Option / Transfer student as listed

EXECUTIVE SESSION: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to move into executive session at 7:15 p.m. for negotiation/ personnel.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to return to regular session at 7:47 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETING: Regular Board Meeting - August 13, 2012 at 6:00 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT: It is moved by Willnerd, seconded by Hebbert, to adjourn the District No. 81-0010 meeting at 7:48 p.m.

Roll Call: Burleigh yes, Hinn yes, Kruger excused, Beguin-Strong excused, Hebbert yes, Willnerd yes. Motion Carried.

Chuck Hinn

President

Karel Hebbert

Secretary

Published: July 25, 2012