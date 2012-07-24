Hay Springs City Council Minutes July 10, 2012

REGULAR MEETING

Mayor Ron Housh called the Regular Meeting of the Hay Springs City Council to order at 7:03 p.m. Council persons Terry Knapp, Marcella Hale and Jessie Anderson were present. Randy Turman was absent. City Attorney Tara Nagel was present. It was noted that the Open Meetings Act is posted.

Anderson made motion, Knapp seconded to approve the minutes from the June 12, 2012 Regular Meeting. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to approve the agenda for the July 10, 2012. All voted aye. Motion carried.

There were no concerns from the public.

Department reports were heard: George – Mowed airport twice; put gravel on streets that were bleeding through; painted lines at new fire hall; helped with water lines. ; Aaron - Water: Worked on water lines; there is a possibility water restrictions will be applied as the community water usage is very high.; Aaron – Pool and Parks: Haven’t been watering much because of residents’ demand; Some repairs have been made at pool; The shelters will be done tomorrow; Bathrooms need cleaned daily; Baby pool needs filled daily.; Terry Knapp – SWANN: No meeting; Randy Turman – Lister-Sage: No meeting; Ron Housh – Mayor: A representative with the Civil Air Patrol magazine has requested the City place an ad in support of their program. Consensus of Council is not to place the ad.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

Anderson made motion, Knapp seconded to approve claims as presented.

Knapp made motion, Hale seconded to approve the June Treasurer’s Report as presented. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Well #12-1 Viability: Russ Colby with Baker and Associates presented information on the current well site versus looking for a new well site. He addressed questions that Mayor Housh had asked after the negative report received on the new well site and explained Baker’s responsibility in the process. He also explained how the ground formation can be different in short distances and the affects of the different soils. Charles Rabold, with Layne-Christensen offered the possibility of moving the well site. He also indicated the sieve analysis should be available next week.

Mayor Housh appointed Sandy Heesacker to the Pioneer Manor Board as per Diane Cooper’s request.

Airport Hanger Rent: Mary Hansen commented that approximately 100 people were served breakfast at the July 4th Fly-in. The Council will address the hanger rent next month.

Resolution #12-4: A RESOLUTION BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA, SETTING THE LICENCE FEE, REFERRED TO IN THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA ORDINANCE 4-704, AT TWENTY-FIVE DOLLARS. BE IT RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HAY SPRINGS, NEBRASKA: The license fee, referred to in the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska Ordinance Section 4-704, shall be set at twenty-five dollars. PASSED AND ADOPTED THIS 10TH DAY OF JULY, 2012. Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to waive the three readings to adopt resolution #12-4. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Knapp made motion, Hale seconded to approve Resolution 12-4 to set a license fee at $25.00 according to section #4-704. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Knapp made motion, Anderson seconded to table the review of Section 6 of the Ordinance Manuel until next month. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Board of Health: Marcella has checked into the requirements for a Board of Health. It must consist of four members: The Mayor; President of the Council; a Health care provider; and someone on the Sheriff’s department.

Randy Turman arrived at 8:08 p.m.

It was brought to the attention of attorney Tara Nagel that a motion is required for appointment of a Board Member. Anderson made motion, Hale seconded to appoint Sandy Heesacker to the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home Board. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Preliminary Budget Discussion: The Council discussed several areas they would like to have worked into the budget: Additional Full-time employee; Funds for taking care of abandoned properties; monies for watering of the park; increase in insurance for the new fire hall; motor grader upgrade; pool repairs; PADD expenses.

Attorney change: Tara will be moving so Jami will be coming back as our attorney.

‘Cowboy Trail West’ Interlocal Agreement: Terry will contact Niki Waugh and the County.

Anderson Made motion, Turman seconded to enter Executive Session at 8:29 p.m. for employee evaluations to protect reputations of those involved. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Anderson made motion, Knapp seconded to exit Executive Session at 9:15. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Aaron chose to have his evaluation in open session. The Council indicated he is average in most areas. He does well taking care of his job. He needs to have his wife and child off of/away from work sites. Aaron does well taking care of equipment. He is good about learning new areas and brings many new ideas to the job. He cooperates and communicates well with George and Lesa, but needs to utilize part-time help more. Aaron also communicates well with and public and is safe in his job. His clothing/appearance is better, but still room for improvement.

George chose to have his evaluation in open session. The Council’s overall rating is average/above average. George’s productivity has increased and attitude has improved. The need for him to obtain Street Certification was discussed. He is safe in his job and takes good care of the equipment. He is cooperative, but could utilize part-time help more. George’s appearance is good and he is always dependable and responsible.

Lesa chose to have her evaluation in open session. The Council is happy with her work and appreciates willingness to learn. She gets things done, is very cooperative and good with the public. She could be better at updating ordinances. Lesa has a positive attitude and is dependable. She is professional in her appearance.

There being no further business, Hale made motion, Anderson seconded to adjourn at 8:42 p.m. All voted aye. Motion carried.

