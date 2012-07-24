Notice of Organization of Quarter Circle 7 Enterprises, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Clint Andersen has formed a Limited Liability Company under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

1. Name. The name of the Limited Liability Company shall be Quarter Circle 7 Enterprises, L.L.C.

2. Duration. The period of duration of the company shall be perpetual.

3. Purpose. The company is organized for the purpose of excavation, ditching, trenching or backhoe work, and all purposes related thereto and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska.

4. Designated Office - Agent. The address of the designated office for business of the company in Nebraska is: 2424 St. Hwy 250 Lakeside, NE 69351.

The name and address of the company’s designated agent for service of process in Nebraska is: Clint Andersen, 2424 St. Hwy 250 Lakeside, 69351

5. Management. Management of the company shall be vested in a manager as provided in the Operating Agreement. The name and address of the initial manager is: Clint Andersen, 2424 St. Hwy. 250, Lakeside, NE 69351



Randy D. Cullers - #20972

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 E. Third St. ~ PO Box 1070

Chadron, NE 69337

Published: July 25, August 1 and August 8, 2012