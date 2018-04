City of Gordon 2012 Salaries

Administration: City Manager – 65,000/yr; City Clerk – 12.30/hr; Deputy Clerk – 15.19/hr; Mayor – 360/yr; City Council –4 @ 300/yr.

Public Works and Utilities: Director – 48,485/yr; Laborers per hour -6 @ 7.25; 1 @ 8.16; 1 @ 9.15; 1 @ 9.18; 1 @ 10.14; 1 @ 12.02; 2 @ 12.82.

Police: Chief of Police – 41,413/yr; Dispatcher – 11.74/ hr; Part time officer – 10/hr; Officers per year – 1 @ 22,880; 1 @ 27,040; 1 @ 32,677.

Airport: 1 @ 7.25.

Swimming Pool: Manager – 9.70/hr; Asst. Manager - $7.25/hr; Lifeguards per hour: 12 @ 7.25.

Library: Director – 12.09/hr; Asst. Librarian – 8.54/hr; Library Asst – 1 @ 7.25; 1 @ 7.68.

Janitorial: 1 @ 8.78/hr.

