District 10 Invoices July 2012 - Gordon-Rushville Public Schools Board Report-10004

Description, Vendor Name, Amount. Checking 1, Fund: 10 District 10.

Data Analysis, Alliance Public Schools 1,700.00; Concrete/Ges Ec, Allison Construction 1,650.00; Textbooks, Amazon Credit Plan 757.37; Hlth Ins.Premium, Anderson, Leonard 471.57; Sped Computers, Apple Computer Inc 7,921.79; Contracted Or Secured, Armstrong Extinguisher Service 132.00; Telephone, As Central Services 221.90; Dues And Fees, Ascd 89.00; Board Other/Rent, Bank Of The West 25.00; Property Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate 22,586.00; Companies, Teach Supplies, Bio Corporation 477.56; Repairman, Burton Body Shop 60.00; Postage, Burton, Betty 7.80; Operation Supplies, C & J Supplies 824.25; Teach Supplies, Cardmember Service 391.74; Teach Supplies, Cengage Learning 277.75; Sped Material, Center For Educ.&Emp.Law 164.00; Rentals Or Leases, Century Business Leasing, Inc. 1,591.69; Teach Supplies, Century Business Products, Inc. 902.26; Water And Sewer, Operation Supplies, City Of Gordon 2,358.16; Water And Sewer, City Of Rushville 1,261.20; Maintenance Other, Colwell Electric 757.83; Gas And Oil, Conroy, Maynard 53.68; Operation Other, Culligan Water Conditioning 18.00; Library Supplies, Demco Inc 49.50; Teach Supplies, Duckwall-Alco Stores, Inc. 41.93; Postage, Dudek Marketing Group 193.49; Ges Library Magazines, Ebsco Subscription Services 374.60; Telephone, Esu 13 Soar 1,732.77; Teach Supplies, Flinn Scientific Inc 278.05; Library Books, Follett Library Resources 9,780.71; Operation Supplies, Glass Wizard, The 50.40; Teach Supplies, Groth Music - Guitars 372.78; Operation Travel/Meal, Grover, Christopher 21.42; Library Supplies, Highsmith Co Inc 143.60; Operation Supplies, Hinns Hardware & Furniture 653.53; Operation Supplies, Hinns Rushville Auto 10.02; Operation Supplies, Homestead Building Supply Inc 348.91; Textbooks, Houghton Mifflin Co 24,977.40; Operation Supplies, Ideal Linen Supply 5,551.51; Operation Supplies, John Deere Financial 126.44; Hlth Ins.Premium, Kearns, Debra 492.70; Operation Supplies, Concrete/Ges Ec, Kustom Rock Crushing 230.00; Ec Supplies, Lakeshore 372.11; Teach Supplies, Lampo Group, Inc., The 177.92; Maintenance Flooring, Lees Flooring 99.50; Audio-Visual Materials, Teach Supplies, Library Video Co 44.05; Teach Supplies, Matheson Tri-Gas,Inc 45.64; Mileage To Parents, Mcgowan, Bethany 588.43; Textbooks, Mcgraw Hill Publishing 42,655.88; Operation Supplies, Menards - Rapid City 42.48; Operation Repairs, Metal Products Co 213.48; Operation Supplies, Moore, Tj 30.00; Teach Supplies, Nasco 114.75; Sped Supplies, Ncs Pearson 285.14; Dues And Fees, Ncsa 1,081.00; Electricity, Sped Electricity, Ne Public Power District 4,888.70; Dues And Fees, Ne. Association For Curriculum, 30.00; Instruction & Assessment, Guidance Other, Nelsen, Merrell 79.35; Electricity, Northwest Rural Public Power 68.08; Purchased Pupil Services, Occupational Therapy Services Inc 4,243.87; Ec Supplies, Oriental Trading Co Inc 145.73; Teach Supplies, Oriental Trading Company 27.49; Hlth Ins.Premium, Paul, Beverlee 280.15; Hlth Ins.Premium, Paul, William 279.63; July Payroll, Payroll Account 501,116.83; Teach Supplies, Pearson Education 4,603.35; Teach Supplies, Pitsco Education 1,758.70; Electricity, Prema 56.50; Contracted Or Secured, Presto X Company 507.88; Teach Supplies, Prestwick House 222.31; Sped Supplies, Pro-Ed 642.40; Teach Supplies, Really Good Stuff 61.63; Teach Supplies, Renaissance Learning,Inc. 109.61; Postage, Reserve Account 500.00; Teach Supplies, Rochester 100 Inc. 144.90; Advertising And Printing, Sandhills News, Inc 85.12; Teach Supplies, Sawyer Memorial Textbook Library 340.00; Teach Supplies, Scholastic Inc 746.46; Principal Supplies, Teach Supplies, School Specialty Supply 198.24; Telephone, Sheridan County Clerk 45.00; Telephone, Shoutpoint, Inc 1,035.00; Legal Services, Smith King And Simmons, P.C. 240.00; Other Technical Services, Software Unlimited Inc 3,320.00; Sped Fuel, Sourcegas 840.58; Telephone, Sprint 66.66; Unemployment Compensation, State Of Ne. Department Of Labor 148.52; Water And Sewer, Swann 29.10; Registration Fee, Taese/Usu 200.00; Teach Supplies, Teachers Discount 102.32; Operation Supplies, Team Laboratory Chemical Corp 809.72; Other Technical Services, Timecentre 68.25 Teach Supplies, Townsend Press Book Center 2,862.35; Teach Supplies, Trend Enterprises 227.22; Operation Supplies, True Value 2,370.00; Hlth Ins.Premium, Turnbull, Daneta Mills 203.28; Principal Supplies, Ultimate Office 79.74; Telephone, Viaero Wireless 54.18; Water And Sewer, Village Of Merriman 33.50; Gas And Oil/Bulk, Westco 2,572.10; Operation Other, Wickman, John 223.00; Hlth Ins.Premium, Wilson, Debra 492.70 . Fund Total: 673,040.84 . Checking Account Total: 673,040.84.

Published: July 25, 2012