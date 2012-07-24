Meeting Notice City of Rushville - July 30, 2012

Notice is hereby given, that a meeting of the City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on July 30, 2012, at the Council Chambers, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk.  
Connie Roffers
City Clerk
Published: July 25, 2012

