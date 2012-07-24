In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska case pr11-42
In the Matter of the Estate ) Case No. Pr 11-42
of ) Notice of Formal Hearing For
) Complete Settlement And
Andrew John Jackson, Deceased ) Determination of Inheritance Tax
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement and determination of inheritance tax have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, located at Rushville, Nebraska, on August 15, 2012, at or after 11:00 o’clock, a.m.
/s/ Ronald J. Fisher
Ronald J. Fisher
Personal Representative/Petitioner
6024 State Hwy 250
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone No. (308) 327-2926
MICHAEL T. VARN #14305
Attorney for Personal Representative/Petitioner
P.O. Box 421
Gordon, NE 69343
Telephone: 308-282-0780
Publish: July 25, August 1 and August 8, 2012