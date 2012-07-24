Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Jack A. King, Deceased. Case No. PR 12-21

Notice is hereby given that on July 18, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, Scot A. King, whose address is 707 Bordeaux St., Chadron, NE 69337 and Jay A. King, whose address is 320 Lake St., Chadron, NE 69337 have been informally appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 24, 2012, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate / Registrar

Patrick M. “Marty” Connealy #15366

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson & Patras, P.C., L.L.O.

201 East Third Street, P.O. Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

Published: July 25, August 1 and August 8, 2012