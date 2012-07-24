Notice of Renewal Of Retail Liquor License Gordon Golf and Country Club

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 53-135.01 liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2012 for the following retail liquor licensee, to-wit:
Gordon Golf and Country Club
Outside Corporate City Limits
License Class “C”
Alcohol Liquor On & Off Sale
Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of licenses may be filed by a resident of the county on or before August 10, 2012 in the office of the County Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearings will be had to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.
Sindy L. Coburn
County Clerk
Published: July 25, 2012

