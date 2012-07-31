Sheridan County Budget Workshop August 8, 2012

The Sheridan County Commissioners will have a budget workshop in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 1 p.m. August 8, 2012. The workshop will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.

Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

Published: August 1, 2012

More in this category: « Commissioners Minutes July 16, 2012 Meeting Notice Sheridan County Tourism Board August 7, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top