Sheridan County Budget Workshop August 8, 2012
The Sheridan County Commissioners will have a budget workshop in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse at 1 p.m. August 8, 2012. The workshop will be open to the public. The agenda for the meeting will be continuously updated and available for inspection at the office of the County Clerk.
Sindy L. Coburn
Clerk
Published: August 1, 2012