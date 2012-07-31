Commissioners Minutes July 16, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Andersen made a motion to approve the minutes of 7-9-2012. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board audited and approved claims.

Andersen made a motion to declare the house at 307 E 2nd St in Rushville surplus property and to offer it for salvage. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Stacey Sweeney appeared before the board to offer his services in the demolition and disposal of the property. The board asked that he submit a proposal at the July 23 meeting.

The board discussed continuing membership in the Panhandle Area Development District (PADD). The board tabled any decision until July 23 to allow for gathering of information.

Road Superintendent Kuester announced the receipt of $5880 grant for the conversion of Road Department radios to the new, required narrow-band technology. A special thanks to Everett Langford, Deputy Director of Region 23 Emergency Management for preparing and submitting the grant on our behalf.

Kuester and the board continued their discussion of policy regarding leave time for volunteers. Discussion was also had about qualifications for sick and vacation leave for part-time employees. The board decided to refer the matters back to the work group of elected officials responsible for revising the employee handbook.

The board recessed as the Board of Commissioners at 10 a.m.

The board re-opened as the Board of Commissioners at 11:42 a.m.

The Sheridan County Fair Board asked that the Board express their approval for an application to the State Liquor Commission for a license to hold a beer garden at the upcoming fair. Andersen made a motion to approve the application for a special designated license for the Sheridan County Fair Board. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The remainder of the day was spent working on budget worksheets.

The Commissioners want to remind all political subdivisions that fall under the County’s levy authority, to secure approval for their preliminary budget request by submitting a request to the Commissioners by August 1, 2012.

Adjourn: 12:50 p.m.

Published: August 1, 2012