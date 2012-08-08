Notice In the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska Estate of Audrey D. Laessle Peck Deceased Estate Case No. PR12-23
-
- Be the first to comment!
- font size decrease font size increase font size
- Published in Legals
- Read 4929 times
Notice is hereby given that on August 6, 2012, in the County Court of Sheridan County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Jerome K. Peck whose address is 709 Rosewood Court, Paola, Kansas 66071 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 8, 2012 or be forever barred.
/s/ Julie Krotz
Clerk Magistrate of the County Court
P.O. Box 430
Rushville, NE 69360
Telephone: 308-327-5656
Jamian J. Simmons, NSBA #23475
Smith, King & Simmons, P.C.
P.O. Box 302
Gordon, NE 69343-0302
Telephone: 308-282-0690
Facsimile: 308-282-1029
Published: August 8, August 15 and August 22, 2012