Notice Nebraska Board of Parole August 2012 Hearings

A total of 185 cases will be heard by the Board in August, 2012.  The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

9:30 a.m. August 20, 2012, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska: Clayton C. High Wolf, #75068 (1st Degree Domestic Assault).

Esther L. Casmer, Chair

Nebraska Board of Parole

Published: August 8, 2012

