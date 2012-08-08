Notice Nebraska Board of Parole August 2012 Hearings
A total of 185 cases will be heard by the Board in August, 2012. The following cases sentenced in Sheridan County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
9:30 a.m. August 20, 2012, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska: Clayton C. High Wolf, #75068 (1st Degree Domestic Assault).
Esther L. Casmer, Chair
Nebraska Board of Parole
Published: August 8, 2012