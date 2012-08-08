Commissioners Minutes July 23, 2012

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Office, Courthouse. All members present. Krotz stated that the meeting would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Nebraska Open Meeting act a copy of which is posted on the North wall of the chamber and brochures available on the guest desk. Andersen made a motion to accept the agenda. Kling seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye. Kling made a motion to approve the minutes of 7-16-2012. Andersen seconded the motion. With a roll call vote all voted aye.

The board signed claim checks and audited and approved salary claims.

Discussion was had on joining Panhandle Area Development District. The board is still gathering information. No decision at this time.

Bill Paul visited with the board about the air conditioner unit from 307 E 2nd St. Paul will go look at the unit and place a bid if interested. Veteran Service Officer, Gary Sones met with the board to discuss the department budget and the policy for extending benefits to part time employees.

The board recessed as the Board of Commissioners at 10:05 a.m.

The board re-opened as the Board of Commissioners at 11 a.m. All members present.

Senator LeRoy Louden, Box Butte Commissioner Susan Lore, Animal Damage Control Officer Randy BenBen and a number of Sheridan County citizens appeared before the board to discuss the development of a County Plan for the management of the black tail prairie dog. No one spoke in opposition to the implementation of the Control Act in Sheridan County. Senator Louden reminded those present that legislation speaks of management” not eradication. Though there was some discussion of fencing and “tall grass containment” strategies the consensus was that some form of poisoning was the only cost effective approach.

Landowners who request assistance from Animal Damage Control will pay only about $8 per acre for the service. Preliminary cost studies indicated that forced control costs may be as high as $50 per acre. Though the new law permits the county to assess the cost of forced control against the property it could take several years to recover the funds. Therefore the county will need to come up with “up front” money to cover payment to contractors even though the cost will eventually be recovered from the landowners.

An Advisory Committee consisting of Commissioner Dan Kling, Randy BenBen and citizens Wayne Dreyer and Jerry Meyring will gather to draft a proposed management plan for consideration by the Board of Commissioners. The Advisory Committee will meet August 7 at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Office.

Adjourn: 12:30 p.m.

Attest: Sindy L. Coburn

Clerk

James Krotz

Chairman

Published: August 8, 2012