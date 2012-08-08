Meeting Notice Gordon-Rushville Schools August 13, 2012

The Board of Education of District No. 81-0010, Sheridan County, Gordon, Nebraska, will hold a Monthly Meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Conference/Board Room at Gordon-Rushville High School, 810 N. Oak St., Gordon, NE, on Monday, August 13, 2012.

The meeting agenda, which is continuously updated, is available for inspection at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, located at Gordon-Rushville High School, during regular business hours.

Chuck Hinn, President

Board of Education

District No. 81-0010

Published: August 8, 2012

More in this category: « Notice to Airport Consultants Gordon Nebraska Municipal Airport Commissioners Minutes July 23, 2012 »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top