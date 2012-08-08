Notice to Airport Consultants Gordon Nebraska Municipal Airport

The City of Gordon, NE is hereby soliciting statements of qualifications and experience from airport consultants for a project at the Gordon Nebraska Municipal Airport. Subject to receipt of Federal funding, these projects may include the following:

1. Environmental Assessments and Acquire Easements

2. Reconstruct Runway 4/22

3. Reconstruct Connecting Taxiway

4. Reconstruct Partial Parallel Taxiway

5. Reconstruct Apron

6. Reconstruct Taxiway to hangars

7. Reconstruct Runway 11/29

8. Runway and Taxiway Lighting, Airport Beacon, and Runway end Identifier Lights (REILs)

The required services include, but are not limited to, A/E services for preliminary, design, bidding and construction phases including incidental special services for projects funded under the FAA Airport Improvement Program.

A qualification based selection process conforming to FAA Advisory Circular 150/5100-14d will be utilized. Fee information will not be considered in the selection process and should not be submitted with the statement of qualifications. Selection Criteria will include: Recent experience on similar airport projects; Capability to perform all aspects of project; Ability to meet schedules within budget; Quality of previous airport projects; Interest shown; Consultant Qualifications; and Reputation, including references.

Fees will be negotiated for projects as federal funds become available.

Prospective consultants are advised that applied overhead rates must be in accordance with the cost principles established within Federal Regulation 48 CFR Part 31, Contract Cost Principles and Procedures.

This contract is subject but not limited to the following federal provisions:

• Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

• Section 520 of the Airport and Airway Improvement Act of 1982

• DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 18.36(i) – Access to Records

• DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 20 – Lobbying and Influencing Federal Employees

• DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 26 – Disadvantaged Business Enterprises Participation

• DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 29 – Government-wide Debarment and Suspension

• DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 30 – Federal Trade Restriction Clause

Interested firms should submit seven (7) copies of their statement of qualifications and experience along with references to the following address, no later than August 30, 2012.

City of Gordon, Attn: City Manager

311 N Oak Street

PO Box 310

Gordon, NE 69343

Published: August 8, 2012